African-American leaders, past and present, who've shaped the healthcare industry

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- As part of Black history month, 13 WREX is highlighting Black culture.
Contributions of Black leaders in healthcare dates back centuries. Many Black pioneers paved the way for healthcare leaders of today.
"I feel like when you're doing the work of God nothing can stand in your way," Owner of Integrative Healing Center, Dr. Elisha Robinson said.
Dr. Elisha Robinson is the owner of Integrative Healing Center in Rockford.
"I knew that being a Black woman I needed to forge my own path," Dr. Robinson said.
She left the health system to operate her own private practice. As a board-certified general surgeon, and fellowship trained breast surgeon she now focuses on holistic health.
"My father was a herbalist so growing up that's all I knew was how to treat the body naturally," Dr. Robinson said.
There's also a new leader working for OSF Healthcare in Rockford.
Edward ‘Teddy’ Aribisala accepted the position of director of oncology services for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care.
"It feels like I've been here for a long time everybody has just been fantastic just feel as if I've known them all along," Director of Oncology Services, Edward ‘Teddy’ Aribisala said.
Teddy comes to Rockford with more than 16 years of expertise in oncology leadership.
"The role that I'm in is not dependent on the color or the creed or the sex," Aribisala said. "I just happen to be here because of my qualifications and there's a job I need to do,"
Both health leaders are using their platforms to spark change.
"I had to be a voice for people like myself, who look like myself, who think like myself I had to be a voice for our community," Dr. Robinson said.
Dr. Robinson said spending more than 15 years as a physician has been an uphill battle.
"Being a black female surgeon it's not a lot of us so I did experience a lot of racism even with patients who when I would walk into the room did not want to see a person that looked like me," Dr. Robinson said.
Teddy's journey through medicine also came with highs and lows. He said losing two of his sisters is a driving force to give all patients proper care and treatment.
"Died needlessly as far as I'm concerned because their care is not well coordinated," Aribisala said. "What happened to my sisters I don't want to ever happen to any other person to anybody's sister to anybody's father, brother or mother,"
Although these two have seen success in the medical field, studies show racial and ethnic disparities among Black healthcare leaders still falls short.
In 2019, the Association of American Medical Colleges reports only 5% of U.S. doctors are Black or African-American.
That's why local leaders say outreach is key.
"I think that is part of what's missing now the people who have made it or who have the opportunity are not sponsoring and mentoring other young African-American men and women," Aribisala said.
Our healthcare leaders of today are bridging the gap and never losing sight of the goal.
"It's hard work and you have to have compassion for it, you have to have a drive for it and I think that's what God has put within me to be able to do and I'm appreciative of that," Dr. Robinson said.
Both healthcare leaders credit having excellent Black mentors who helped with their success.