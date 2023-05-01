Affordable housing project on hold in wake of alderwoman's death

ROCKFORD — A major housing project in Rockford will be on hold for at least a month.

Dozens of affordable apartments, ten duplexes and an early childhood center are planned near Avon Street and Chestnut Street, but it will be on hold in front of the full council.

Before any discussion could happen at Monday night's city council meeting, Gabrielle Tonia made a motion to lay over the vote 30 days since the area does not currently have anyone representing it at the council.

The project is in Rockford's 13th Ward, which was previously represented by Linda McNeely who passed away in April. Her successor has not been appointed, which is why aldermen voted unanimously to delay the vote until people from the word got a voice at council.

Previously, Rockford's Zoning Board of Appeals approved the development before it was brought to the council.