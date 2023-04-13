Affects swatting calls has on first responders: Active school shooting hoax

FREEPORT -- Yesterday's active school shooter hoax brought some difficult emotions for many, along with putting a potential strain on first responders resources.
Freeport Interim Police Chief, Chris Schenberger, says for many who work for telecommunications services these calls decrease urgency from more important calls.
"It diverted our officers and our telecommunicators from handling their cars of service or calls for service," he says.
"But the one positive that came out of it was that we were able to be get the most realistic training out of it that we could at that time."
As I-S-P and federal officers handle this case following the multi-school active shooter hoax, in the future interim chief said he hopes no more false calls come in, noting this if they should happen again, one must consider all departments that will be needed to answer such a call.
"Stresses like this just add to all the things already happening, plus its stressful not only to dispatch but for our officers and fire department responders."
The investigation for who or whom is responsible for the hoax call at Freeport High School is ongoing.