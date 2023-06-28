Advisory group pledges to solve mental health crisis in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli have established a behavioral health advisory group to solve mental health issues in the community.
Chiarelli wants to see more done to tackle behavioral challenges head-on.
"The data shows that things are not going in the right direction as far as the providers providing the help behavioral health patients need. It's affecting our unemployment, It's affecting our educational attainment, It's affecting our job growth,” said Chiarelli.
Dr. Sandra Martell, Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator, says addressing the shortage of resources will also be a concern of the advisory group.
"There's a shortage of mental health providers. How do we grow our own? How do we change that dialogue and narrative up? What kind of positions might work for us,” said Dr. Martell.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness sees numerous behavioral challenges in Rockford and Winnebago County.
"We see the full spectrum of mental illness sometimes. It’s people looking for a new therapist. A lot of the time it’s family members of individuals with serious mental illness,” said Danielle Angileri, Executive Director of NAMI Northern Illinois.
Battling addiction is also a top concern. Drug overdoses in Winnebago County are 49 per 100,000.
The 15 organizations and community stakeholders are now working to develop an action plan. That is in addition to assessing where funding could come from.
The Advisory Group includes representatives from the following organizations:
City of Rockford
Community Foundation of Northern Illinois
Crusader Community Health
Mercyhealth
UI Health Mile Square Health Center
NAMI
OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Rockford Fire
Rockford Public Schools
Rockford Regional Health Council
Rosecrance
University of Illinois College of Medicine - Rockford
UW Health
Winnebago County
Winnebago County Mental Health Board/ Region 1 Planning Council