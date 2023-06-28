 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Advisory group pledges to solve mental health crisis in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
CHIARELLI

ROCKFORD  — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli have established a behavioral health advisory group to solve mental health issues in the community.

Chiarelli wants to see more done to tackle behavioral challenges head-on.

"The data shows that things are not going in the right direction as far as the providers providing the help behavioral health patients need. It's affecting our unemployment, It's affecting our educational attainment, It's affecting our job growth,” said Chiarelli.

Dr. Sandra Martell, Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator, says addressing the shortage of resources will also be a concern of the advisory group.

"There's a shortage of mental health providers. How do we grow our own?  How do we change that dialogue and narrative up? What kind of positions might work for us,” said Dr. Martell.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness sees numerous behavioral challenges in Rockford and Winnebago County.

"We see the full spectrum of mental illness sometimes. It’s people looking for a new therapist. A lot of the time it’s family members of individuals with serious mental illness,” said Danielle Angileri, Executive Director of NAMI Northern Illinois.

Battling addiction is also a top concern. Drug overdoses in Winnebago County are 49 per 100,000.

The 15 organizations and community stakeholders are now working to develop an action plan. That is in addition to assessing where funding could come from.

The Advisory Group includes representatives from the following organizations:

  • City of Rockford

  • Community Foundation of Northern Illinois

  • Crusader Community Health

  • Mercyhealth

  • UI Health Mile Square Health Center 

  • NAMI

  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

  • Rockford Fire

  • Rockford Public Schools

  • Rockford Regional Health Council

  • Rosecrance

  • University of Illinois College of Medicine - Rockford

  • UW Health

  • Winnebago County

  • Winnebago County Mental Health Board/ Region 1 Planning Council

