Adoptable pet, Pinky, longing for a home to spend the rest of her days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This doggo knows how to spend the rest of her days: by chilling in the sun or in a lap. But Pinky needs help getting adopted first.
Meet Pinky! This 12-year-old came to the Winnebago County Animal Services about two weeks ago as a stray and was never reclaimed by her owner.
Pinky is pretty laid back but likes attention while she enjoys the rest of her retirement years!
She loves going for her walks outside and gets a little bounce in his her step as she goes down a path.
Pinky will choose a spot to call her own and will lay down for a nap. She is a bit slower in her older age, but she definitely has a twinkle in her eye for certain people that care for her day-to-day.
She can't wait to meet you, so come to the shelter during our open hours and meet Pinky and other pets ready to find new homes.
Old, but wise and young at heart! As a Golden Whiskers member, Pinky's adoption fee is cut in half thanks to the WCAS Auxiliary. The fee is now $75!
She's looking for a home to live out the rest of her golden years!
Application forms can be filled out online or in person at the Winnebago County Animal Services at 4517 North Main Street in Rockford.
The shelter opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.