Additions to coming to Ogle County to crack down on drug crimes

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — More help is coming to Ogle County, including three full time patrol deputies, in the Drug Interdiction Unit to help stop rising drug crimes.
Ogle County Sheriff Brian Vanvickle says the issues of drug crimes has been a problem for over a decade.
"Typically, what we've seen is crack cocaine and heroin," he said. "There's definitely been an uptake with crack cocaine here in the past 18 months."
According to Vanvickle, access to substance is bought by people in the community seeking it from neighboring counties.
"A lot of that comes from the north whether its Rockford or Freeport and heroine comes from the east, so people are leaving the county to buy the drugs and bringing them back to either consume them or sell them here."
Another problem being monitored are the increase of retail and farm thefts. He explains that theft from these establishments works as an exchange for drugs.
In the past most cases went unsolved due to the part-time deputies, however now with a full-time crew they are hopeful to catch more crimes early.
Along with the new additions the Sheriff's Department is working with recovery centers, like the Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery in Dixon to further help people overcome their addictions.
Executor Director of Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery, Gerald Lott, says from the center serves the following areas: Lee, Whiteside, DeKalb and Ogle County, and he has treated up to 300 people with 75 to 100 coming from Ogle County.
"It's getting bad out there, we have seen more fentanyl and a lot of uncertainty in the community, the economy is going bad which means more people are desperate and it's unfortunately going to get worse."
Lott says the extra deputies and the case workers on this team will help people throughout the area fight their way through the pain and their addiction.
"If we can get them stopped long enough the address the pain, we can treat that and help stop them from restarting."