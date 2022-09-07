Activists say local gun violence puts youth at increased risk of harm.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Activists say that youth have an increased risk of becoming a part of violent crime.
4 Shootings have occurred within the last 24 hours throughout the city of Rockford. This includes incidents that occurred on Whitman Street, Sablewood Drive, and Harrison Avenue.
On the area of Whitman Street and Hasskel Avenue an 18-year-old male was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wounded. In addition to this a 16-year-old male was later arrived at the hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wounded. According to the Rockford Police Department incidents occurred in the same area.
According to Youth for Christ, Juvenile Justice Mission Director JR Flannigan youth under the age of 18 need will be more likely to be affected by violent crime in the area.
"I actually mourn because I look at it from a future prospective any time an 18 year old gets gunned down in our city I believe we just checked off an opportunity for a young man to be maybe a politician, a police officer, a preacher I look at it from that perspective and not just a young man being gunned down," said Flannigan
He continued to say,
"In the last 21 days I've probably been to three funerals and they have all been to gun violence and honestly its hard for me just in regards to seeing our young people our young men go that way," said Flannigan.
According to the Rockford Police Department the shooting near Whitman street is still an ongoing investigation. The alleged shooter has not yet been named.