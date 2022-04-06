Accredited museum in Beloit helping students succeed

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — There's a hidden gem you may pass by in Beloit.
It's full of fun things and a historic lineage of over 125-years.
Logan Museum of Anthropology is in a class of its own. Having recently earned reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.
For staff, it was a lot of rewarding hard work.
"The Logan Museum received accreditation as a result of us working together through this process," said Nicolette Meister, director of Logan Museum of Anthropology. "The helps to really demonstrate that we not only meet, but exceed national standards in best practice."
But there's so much beneath the exhibits and artifacts you see.
The museum is a front runner helping students succeed at Beloit College.
Being only one of two accredited academic museums in Wisconsin, it provides students the opportunity to learn with a hands on approach.
Several students even have their own exhibits, choosing from a collection of roughly 350,000 archeological objects preserved in the archives of the museum.
For students, this progressive approach keeps engagement strong.
"As a student, you're going to do like a five to 10 page research paper on a subject matter, said Manuel Ferreira, curator at Logan Museum of Anthropology. "But in an exhibition, you can't say everything you want to say, and so they are learning to do some creative writing to make it accessible for everyone."
The Logan Museum is currently closed due to the pandemic, but plans to re-open its doors come summer.