Absenteeism a concern following RPS 205's schedule changes for the 2023-2024 school year

ROCKFORD — Rockford Public School parents continue to raise concerns about the schedule changes for the 2023-2024 school year as the district focuses on making sure attendance is a priority.

RPS 205 parents express concern following district's decision to shift daily schedule Rockford Public Schools parents are expressing their concerns following the district's decision to shift start and end times for their schools due to bus driver staffing and extended elementary schools.

As 13 WREX reported last week, some elementary schools will now start 20 minutes earlier and end 30 minutes earlier. Both the middle and high schools will start and dismiss five minutes earlier. These changes are being made due to the contracted bus company, First Student, no longer being able to provide the 50 promised bus drivers. Instead, they will be providing just 15 at this time.

With this change looming for many families, some question just how they will get their students into the classrooms daily.

"Let's say family a has three small kids at home and they've got a kid that needs to be at the bus and there aren't two parents at home. That's another issue that makes it really hard, especially when you've got to walk a couple blocks to the bus stop and you've got other kids at home. That's another scary thing," RPS 205 parent, Rebecca Utley said.

With this change, the question is being raised as to whether families are going to be able to adjust their schedules to accommodate, especially as some schools tighten up their attendance policies.

Back To School: Local schools combatting absenteeism Schools across the U.S. are seeing a rise in absence rates, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, when students became accustomed to school from home.

When it comes to making this adjustment, Utley sees absenteeism being an issue, something the district was working towards lessoning this year.

"I can definitely see that there's potential for kids missing school because of weather or what if you only have 1 car? What if you don't have a car? And your bus is late?" Utley said.

However, Utley doesn't think a simple schedule adjustment could bring an end to the problem with an ongoing transportation issue.

"I think in the beginning of the school year there may be some absences and then throughout the school year as well it's always going to be a concern of mine," Utley said.

And for Utley, two of her children had the option to attend the Gifted Academy at Marshall Elementary School, an opportunity they had to pass on due to transportation.

"They would be on the bus for well over an hour without any possible hiccups," Utley said. "The two of them, my daughter and my youngest, they both are like, "no."

RPS 205 parent, Kate Whitacre, has two children who attend the Maria Montessori School. Students who attend schools such as this one and other special program ones were informed that students who miss more than 10% of the school year will be reassigned back to their zoned school for the next year, heightening the absenteeism stress for parents.

"It's pretty frustrating to receive that email, Whitacre said.

And 13 WREX spoke with the district's superintendent last month, who highlighted the need for attendance improvement in their students.

"One of the things I am personally going to be focused on is wanting to see that we get students to schools because it doesn't matter what a great job a teacher does in a classroom if a student isn't there to be part of that process," Ehren Jarrett said.

Utley also shared how she hopes additional resources can be the key to success for her students this year.

"It's a lot of pressure to add to a parent, especially a single parent. And then hoping and praying that the other parents at the bus stop will help you out when, just like you would try to help them out, when let's say the bus is late," Utley said.

The 2023-2024 school year will begin Thursday for RPS 205 students.