Abortion at the forefront of two different Rockford rallies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On October 8, the Women's March Rockford organization held a pro-choice rally outside of City Hall in preparation for the Illinois gubernatorial election.
In doing so, the group hopes to promote women's rights while also fighting to maintain abortion legality.
Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton made an appearance as the one of the rally's guest speakers.
"There's more to do because today its abortion, but tomorrow it's the right to birth control," said Stratton.
Those in attendance say that it's important now, more than ever, to vote and ensure reproductive rights are maintained in the state of Illinois.
"Being a woman, being a black woman, it is very important... and that we also come out and support... and if we have to knock on doors... get on the phone and call folks... then we need to do it,” said Kelly McNeal, a pro-choice advocate.
"There were so many who fought for this right in the first place, and we need to exercise it. I feel like we would be doing them an injustice if we didn't."
On the other side of the issue, Rockford pro-life advocates felt that the rally was unproductive.
"What I heard at the rally was basically them saying that people need to vote for pro-abortion candidates in order to keep the killing of humans being legal... and it was really stunning to sit there and listen to that. What us pro-lifers are hoping for is that people will vote for candidates who love everyone,” said Kevin Rilott, Rockford Family Initiative President.
"The Pro-life position starts with science. Science proves beyond any doubt that the life of a child, a person in the womb, is fully human as you and I."
The Rockford Family Initiative plans to have their own rally outside of a proposed abortion clinic located on Auburn Street in Rockford on October 10 at 11:00 a.m.