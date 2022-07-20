 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ABC Supply to open new distribution center in Machesney Park

  • 0
ABC Supply in Machesney Park.png

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A local company says it is expanding its footprint in the Stateline.

ABC Supply Company, Inc., based in Beloit, will soon begin construction of a new sales and distribution center in Machesney Park.

The company will build a 15,000 square-foot addition to an existing building at the Park 90 industrial site near the IL Rt. 173 exit of I-39/90.

Once construction is complete in early 2023, the warehouse will be 45,000 square feet with an additional outside storage area.

Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson applauds the move, calling it a win for the village.

"We have immense gratitude for the investment that ABC Supply is making here in Machesney Park," Johnson says. "The Village's streamlined development process and business-friendly practices were the ultimate catalysts to landing this project."

Operations at the expanded warehouse are expected to begin with 22 employees in the first quarter of 2023.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you