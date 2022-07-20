ABC Supply to open new distribution center in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A local company says it is expanding its footprint in the Stateline.
ABC Supply Company, Inc., based in Beloit, will soon begin construction of a new sales and distribution center in Machesney Park.
The company will build a 15,000 square-foot addition to an existing building at the Park 90 industrial site near the IL Rt. 173 exit of I-39/90.
Once construction is complete in early 2023, the warehouse will be 45,000 square feet with an additional outside storage area.
Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson applauds the move, calling it a win for the village.
"We have immense gratitude for the investment that ABC Supply is making here in Machesney Park," Johnson says. "The Village's streamlined development process and business-friendly practices were the ultimate catalysts to landing this project."
Operations at the expanded warehouse are expected to begin with 22 employees in the first quarter of 2023.