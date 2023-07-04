AAA provides tips for motorists traveling during Independence Day

CHICAGO, Ill. — AAA predicts that more than 2.5 million Illinoisans will take a road trip during the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Nationwide, AAA estimates that personnel will rescue more than 393,000 stranded motorists during the 4th of July long holiday weekend.
The three most common reasons are flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts.
To avoid these pitfalls, have your car inspected before leaving for your destination and bringing an extra set of keys.
“The 4th of July is meant to be a day of celebration and the last place anyone wants to spend it is stranded on the roadside with car trouble,” said Molly Hart, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Before setting out for your holiday road trip, make sure your tires, battery and brakes are all in proper working condition; and don’t forget that emergency kit.”
Tips for drivers with car trouble:
- Pull over on the shoulder as far as safely possible to create more distance between your car and passing traffic.
- Turn your hazard lights on so other drivers are aware you are there.
- If you are able to safely make it to the next exit or stopping point, do so.
- Call for assistance via phone, website, or the AAA Mobile app.
- Stay with your car as long as it's safe to do so.
- If getting out of your car, watch for oncoming traffic for a good time to exit. Remain alert and close to your car. Avoid turning your back to traffic whenever possible.
Tips to prevent car problems:
- CHECK YOUR TIRES
AAA recommends checking tires, at minimum, once a month and before taking a long trip. Pay attention to inflation pressure and tread depth. Be sure to inspect all four tires and the spare tire if your car has one.
- CHECK YOUR BATTERY
The average car battery life is typically three to five years. If your car's engine is slow to start and/or your lights are dim, your battery may be nearing the end of its life. Damage or corrosion that you can see are other indictors that the battery is deteriorating.
- LISTEN TO AND FEEL THE BRAKES
If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when applying the brakes, take your car to an auto repair shop for a brake inspection.
- REPLACE WIPER BLADES AND REPLENISH WINDSHIELD CLEANER
Rubber wiper blades naturally wear down over time. Most manufacturers recommend replacing them every six to 12 months. If wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, replace the blades.
- TOP OFF ENGINE OIL AND OTHER FLUIDS
Check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for driving safely. When adding fluids, use products that meet the specifications listed in the owners manual.
- REPLENISH EMERGENCY KIT SUPPLIES
AAA recommends to keep a well-stocked emergency kit in your car. The kit should contain a flashlight with extra batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, non-perishable snacks for people and pets, car battery booster cables, emergency flares or reflectors, a rain poncho, a basic tool kit, duct tape, gloves, shop rags, or paper towels.
Safe Driving Tips
- WATCH YOUR SPEED
For the last 20 years, speeding has been involved in about one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities. Make sure to drive the speed limit and lower your speed if conditions are poor.
- WATCH THE ROAD
Taking your eyes off the road for more than two seconds doubles the risk of a crash. Distractions include cell phone use, eating, drinking, or interacting with other passengers. Focusing on the road allows drivers to avoid potential hazards that could otherwise lead to a crash.
- REST UP
Drowsy driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving. AAA recommends that drivers get plenty of rest before a big road trip. During a drive, take breaks every 100 miles or two hours. If you find yourself getting tired for any reason, pull over.
- DRIVE SOBER
Drugs and alcohol negatively impact judgement, motor skills, memory, and reaction time — all important brain functions needed for driving safely.
Illinois state law instructs drivers who see a disabled car on the side of the road to slow down and move over. This law also applies to emergency, service, and maintenance vehicles.
“AAA’s roadside technicians will put their lives on the line to rescue the hundreds of thousands of drivers on the roadside with car trouble,” continued Hart. “We urge drivers to stay focused on the road and if you see flashing lights, move over so everyone can make it home safely for the holiday.”