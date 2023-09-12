A taste of Indonesia comes to Rockford

ROCKFORD — Two sisters, Martha Susilawati and Juliawati Caudwell, have brought Indonesian Cuisine to Rockford. Opening their new restaurant, 'Koo's Bento and Bowl, a first of its kind for the area.

"Sometimes I have to go to Chicago or Wisconsin for the ones that's closest to here, but I can never find an Indonesian restaurant here," Susilawati said.

"If I want to have Indonesian food and I miss my hometown food, I have to cook it by myself."

Moving from Indonesia to Rockford 16 years ago, Susilawati and her sister have looked for Indonesian food, struggling to find a place, assuming others were also looking for their cultural cuisine, her and her sister brought the flavor of Indonesia here.

"They should know about the Indonesian culture," said Susilawati's brother, Janur Soegianto, who flew in from Indonesia to help during the grand opening on September 11th.

"There is Thai food here, there is Chinese food, there is Japanese food...they should also know about Indonesian food."

Growing up in Indonesia and moving to the U.S. in 2006, the sisters are on a mission to serve up fresh noodles and Indonesian dishes, to further educate Rockford on the culture and food of Indonesia.

Dishes like beef rendang, nasi goreng, or chicken mie goreng are traditional Indonesian dishes, which can be found on their menu next to an Indonesian flag.

Koo's Bento and Bowl is now open and located at 3206 S. Alpine Road in Rockford. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

You can find more information about Koo's Bento and Bowl on their Instagram @bentoandbowl_rockford .