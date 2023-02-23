A Stockton woman was told a brain condition could take her life at any moment, here's how she fought back

STOCKTON — For months Nicole Haight from Stockton dealt with headache after headache. At first, they were nothing more than a nuisance, but their steady and worsening nature pushed her to see a doctor.
At first, she was diagnosed with an ear infection, but after that treatment did nothing, Haight pushed for an MRI as her ability to function as a person and mother was starting to slip.
"I started missing a lot of work," Haight said. "My mom had to come take the trash out. I couldn't lift anything without feeling like my head was going to explode."
Haight got her wish, and eventually an answer, but one that left her with more questions the answers.
"The [doctor] hadn't seen one before," Haight said. "I waited awhile to tell my family because it sure didn't sound good."
What is an AVM?
Nicole's condition was an arteriovenous malformation in her brain. It's an incredibly rare condition according to Dr. Nirav J Patel who runs Brigham's Women's Hospital's Brain AVM program in Massachusetts. He says about one in every 100,000 people have an AVM in their brain.
He describes an AVM as an issue of plumbing in the brain. The blood vessels the normally send blood across the body get jumbled and create pressure in the brain. That pressure can cause the blood vessels to rupture leading to damaging if not fatal brain aneurysms according to Patel.
"The tissue gets too thin, gets a spontaneous rupture, goes into the brain and people can die from that," Patel said. "It's a silent killer in that sense, they may not know they have it."
The point Patel brings up is that most people who have a brain AVM have it from birth. Oftentimes, there are few symptoms that can clue people into getting an MRI to discover the issue before the blood vessels burst.
Nicole's Journey:
Faced with a grim prognosis, Nicole started to pursue her options. She visited several doctors across the Midwest who said the only way forward was gamma radiation.
Nicole pushed back against the treatment because of its risks, and because it could take years to find out if the radiation even hit her AVM.
However, after six doctors said there wasn't another way, she was seriously considering the procedure until a chance encounter changed the course of her life.
Through connections with family and friends, Nicole heard about the AVM team at Brigham Women's Hospital in Massachusetts and scheduled a call with Dr. Patel. He gave Nicole the news she'd been searching months for.
"He said ' I can take this out, I can do this for you' and it was one of the happies days of my life," Haight said.
But the journey was far from over. After booking the procedure, Haight and her mother packed up the truck and made the 1,000 mile trek northeast.
Haight's AVM was dug in the part of her brain tied to speech, meaning in anything went wrong with the surgery, she'd lose her ability to speak, if not worse.
She went under the knife for hours as Patel's team of doctors tackled an operation on one of the most fragile parts of the human body.
Post Surgery:
Haight survived the surgery, but there was a long road to climb. She had no ability to speak, and said she couldn't even remember he kids names the first time she woke up for surgery.
Slowly, she recovered, picking up speech more and more.
Haight's mom Betsy Raisbeck characterizes her daughter as a fighter, and that was clear as day through the recovery process.
That couldn't be more clear than Haight saying it was time to go home after 22 days... Patel said she needed to stay for 40, but knew there was no stopping the determined Stockton mother.
Haight still needed time to fully recover when she got home, but being around her kids lit and even brighter fire under her.
Today if you saw Haight in the grocery store or on the street, you would never know she had brain surgery, let alone surviving the equivalent of a ticking time bomb in her brain.
Now, she spends time working, with family, and reaching out to other people with AVMs to encourage them and let them know there's hope.