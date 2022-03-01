A South Beloit non-profit offers two free programs for Women's History Month

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — A non-profit is kicking off women’s history month with two free programs open to the public.
The Nature At The Confluence is a five-acre environmental center surrounded by the Rock River, Turtle Creek and Kelly Creek in South Beloit.
“Juliette Kinzie: Frontier Storyteller” features one of the first white women who came to know the Native American communities that called the land home within Wisconsin's earliest settlements (now Portage). The program will be presented by author Kathe Crowley Conn on Saturday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m.
“Discover The Women Of The Confluence” highlights the lives of the women who lived at the confluence of the Rock River and Turtle Creek from 1800-1880. This program will be presented by executive director Therese Oldenburg and will be held on Saturday March 19, at 1:00 p.m.
The executive director says there is a lot of interesting history to discover that often goes untold.
“I dove into their stories and their stories have never really been told before, and so I had fun putting this like... we did a story of their lives what was it like to live here what was it like to be a woman here,” Oldenburg said.
Seating is limited and registration is required. Click here to register.