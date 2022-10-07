 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

A Rockford garage catches fire and damages a neighbor's property Thursday night

  • Updated
  • 0
rockford fire
By Cassandra Bretl

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters were called for a garage that caught fire late Thursday night, according to the Rockford Fire Department. 

It happened in the 3200 block of Liberty Drive just before midnight.

The fire even caused damage to a neighbor's property.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the garage was completely engulfed in flames and power lines were severed.

Residents were inside the home when the fire took place, but according to fire officials no one was injured.

Damaged are estimated to be around $40,000 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

