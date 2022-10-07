A Rockford garage catches fire and damages a neighbor's property Thursday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters were called for a garage that caught fire late Thursday night, according to the Rockford Fire Department.
It happened in the 3200 block of Liberty Drive just before midnight.
The fire even caused damage to a neighbor's property.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the garage was completely engulfed in flames and power lines were severed.
Residents were inside the home when the fire took place, but according to fire officials no one was injured.
Damaged are estimated to be around $40,000 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.