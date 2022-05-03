A Rockford community remembers the life of Tony AngilerI, local bar and restaurant owner and supporter of the arts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Five people were murdered in Rockford just in the last three weeks. The most recent victim being 42-year-old Anthony "Tony" Angileri who was shot and killed Saturday inside his home on Lapey Street.
Dozens of people gathered to honor and celebrate his life Tuesday night at the Victory Tap, a Rockford bar and restaurant Angileri co-owned.
Many friends of Angileri tell 13 News how he made a big difference in Rockford. They say anyone who walked in Victory Tap would gain a friend and that was Angileri.
The event was filled with warm embraces, positive memories and fond stories of a man who, many say, would give the shirt off his back for others.
"He was there for everybody," said Victory Tap customer Nathan Peterson. "He was always excited; whether it's a new customer because that could be a potential new friend, like we had became."
Peterson said he found his second home at the Victory Tap and a big reason was Angileri. He says Angileri not only gave him great advice during hard times but had many talents like singing and playing the drums.
The staff at the bar say they are heartbroken but will remember Angileri through music.
"Tony was just the nicest guy," said Mike Gulley, a member of a band that would often play at the bar. "He really loved our original music and he really supported the local music scene. He plays drums and he would get up and play a few songs with us."
Gulley says Angileri was an unofficial member of his band, Acoustic Millennium Band, as he would often get involved. Last year, Gulley says he and Angileri started Open Stage Night at Victory Tap where up-and-coming bands could play every Friday night.
Gully says Angileri supported the Rockford music scene and would go above and beyond to help musicians or anyone going through a hard time.
Even though the bar may change throughout the years; the community says they hope Algileri's legacy will live on forever.
"I think his love for music and he really loved the open stage and it was something that was really important to him. I know there is going to be new owners for the establishment at the Victory Tap but I think we are going to try to continue on the open stage," said Gulley.
While Peterson can no longer sit at the bar with his dear friend, he says he's inspired to show others kindness and be more optimistic like Angileri was. He says time with Angileri got cut short and he hopes police will find the person responsible.
"He has made a big impact in my life and I try to impact others by trying to be as kind. He helped me out personally and helped me achieve bigger goals. We used to talk about advertising in our companies, we did them both. We would sit next to each other and go off of different ideas," said Peterson when thinking about the memories that will stick with him.
The celebration of life was from 3-8 p.m.
A community prayer will be held in downtown Rockford on Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m., to call for an end to violence and for justice.