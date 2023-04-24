A push for Rockford affordable housing in both public and private sectors

ROCKFORD — A push for affordable housing in Rockford is happening both in the public and private sectors.
The City Council has two items on its agenda that could benefit those in search of more affordable housing within the city.
The first item is the Continuum Of Care Grant funded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Thousands of dollars are being funded through this grant to four local organizations focused on fighting homelessness and working to get more affordable housing.
The Health and Human Services Department will sub grant $105,500 dollars to those organizations.
Carpenters Place could be receiving $25K in funding from the grant.
The shelter's Executive Director Michael O'Connor says the number of people experiencing homelessness is impacted by the number of available housing.
"Everyone knows that rent's housing in all its forms the cost are simply going up and the number of folks who are homeless is a direct result of simply not being able to find housing they can afford those numbers are only going up and so the long term solution is more housing units,” said O'Connor.
Also on the city councils agenda is special use permit that would lean to potentially more affordable housing on Rockford's west side near the corner of Avon and Short Elm Street.
The Rockford Housing Development Corporation (RHDC) does not only want to use this space to bring affordable housing but also early childhood education centers and commercial spaces.
"One thing I'll share is that I grew up on the west side of Rockford. I still live on the west side of Rockford. To see this type of development take place here is something that has the opportunity to stimulate growth to stimulate other opportunities for development, said Martesha Brown, RHDC Board Member.
"I think our city should support this project because it brings all the vestry components residents who live here to say they want affordable housing, a place to live, and rent that is good for their family, “Ron Clewer, RHDC Vice President.
If approved by the city council the development will cost between 40 to 70 Million dollars to construct.
Once construction begins RHDC plans to have completed the Avon Street affordable housing development by 2027.