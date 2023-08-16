A potential property tax rebate program could impact homebuilders and buyers in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County taxing bodies will soon have a decision to make on whether or not to implement a property tax rebate program.

If approved, the program will allow people who build a single-family or multi-family home to get a tax rebate for the next three years.

The average sale price of a home in Rockford is around 200 thousand dollars, according to Conor Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the North West Illinois Alliance of Realtors. However, that number is rising. With fewer houses joining the market, Brown says the Rebate program couldn't come at a better time.

"We need more supply in the marketplace. If we can take advantage of an incentive program and have wonderful partners like the taxing bodies, who offer this they can take a little bit of the sting out of the new construction cost,” said Brown.

Brown adds that if the Rebate program does pass successfully it could benefit the community for years to come.

"The taxiing bodies are going to benefit beyond year three so if they provide this incentive over the course of three years that house will still be built that house will still exist and they’ll start contributing to the taxes that they pay,” said Brown.

The City of Rockford is one of four taxing bodies that will consider the program. Though this could face hurdles as some aldermen want to amend the savings making it harder for people to get the tax breaks if they don't live in the home.