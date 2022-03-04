A popular Rockford home décor store makes grand return on Rural Street

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For a decade, Urban Farmgirl has been a staple in the Rockford region.
Giving its community a homestyle shopping experience.
But for the first time in two-years, it's location on Rural St. has returned Thursday.
This coming after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Illinois.
On Thursday morning, a full house of happy customers could be seen inside.
And it's been a long time coming for it's employees over the last two-years.
"We didn't want to close this location because it's in a neighborhood," said Jenny Brodeski, all-around helper at Urban Farmgirl. "It has that cozy, warm, feeling everybody loves coming to."
Even through times of uncertainty, the passion at Urban Farmgirl never went out. It only got strong among everyone.
"Everybody works together," said Brodeski. "You have a whole family here working together and it's kind of amazing to see that all come together."
A family feeling, connecting with customers from all regions in Illinois.
"We have customers that have been loyal for the 10-years we've been open," said Brodeski.
One customer, Nicole Ramirez came all the way from Elgin, Ill. to get a shopping experience she says you can't find anywhere else.
"I make the 45-minute drive to come out here just to come visit because it's one of my favorite places," said Ramirez.
For Ramirez, it's a win-win. She gets to buy high quality goods, while supporting a small business at the same time.
"The stuff is so unique," said Ramirez. "I'm so much about supporting small businesses and I would rather use my dollars here than go to a big box store to buy similar things. The quality is so much better here and everybody is so friendly."
And it's the thrill of the unknown getting her to make the 45-minute drive again and again.
"It's because every time you come, everything is different," said Ramirez. "It's not the same things you see."
A grand return, enjoyed by the loyal customers at Urban Farmgirl.
The store will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers will have the opportunity to find hidden gift cards throughout the store.