A motorcycle driver fights for his life after being struck by a car Friday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash Friday morning, according to Rockford Police.
Police officers are currently on scene at the intersection of Mulford and Cambridge in Rockford.
The department Tweeted around 8 a.m. that an adult man was driving his motorcycle in the area when he was struck by a car.
He has life-threatening injuries due to the crash.
Rockford Police are urging the community to avoid the area as they investigate.
WREX will provide more information if it becomes available.