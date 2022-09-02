 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A motorcycle driver fights for his life after being struck by a car Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Motorcycle Crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash Friday morning, according to Rockford Police.

Police officers are currently on scene at the intersection of Mulford and Cambridge in Rockford. 

The department Tweeted around 8 a.m. that an adult man was driving his motorcycle in the area when he was struck by a car.

He has life-threatening injuries due to the crash.

Rockford Police are urging the community to avoid the area as they investigate.

WREX will provide more information if it becomes available.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Reporter

Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today. She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate. You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

Recommended for you