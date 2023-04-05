A look into Rockford recovery efforts following severe weather

ROCKFORD — Clean-up efforts in local neighborhoods are in full swing following tornadoes and severe weather that caused heavy damage.
Fallen trees and other debris can be found in a neighborhood near Mulford Road and Palo Verde Drive in Rockford.
Omar Stover lives in this subdivision. He recapped the moments he and his family experienced during the inclement weather.
“We saw all the thunder and the lighting. We watched the sky. I stepped outside actually and just looked around. The wind just picked up something vicious, so we got those alerts just like everyone.” said Stover.
Shortly following the alert, he and his family rushed to the basement where they could hear a loud crash coming from outside.
Once the storm passed, Stover discovered a tree had fallen on his car.
"I had a Cadillac which was on the far right side of my driveway that this tree behind me pretty much plastered on top of it and luckily my other car was in the garage,” said Stover.
Morning Wood Tree Service Company in Rockford was also in the area cleaning up debris and damage.
The company’s owner, Steve Eisman, believes it will be between six to eight weeks before the debris is completely cleared from around Rockford's neighborhoods.
However, he is happy to see the community coming together during a time of need.
"There are people out here that don't even have tree services, but they're just out here trying to help do the community a good thing, trying to help get things cleaned up,” said Eisman.