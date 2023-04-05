A look into Rockford recovery efforts following severe weather

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Rock River At Afton affecting Rock and Winnebago Counties.

Fox River Near Berlin affecting Green Lake County.

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha
Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.2 feet on 03/14/1944.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.72  3 pm 4/05   8.8  9.0  9.0  9.2

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.76  4 am 4/05        -0.01       9.20  7 pm 4/11


&&

A look into Rockford recovery efforts following severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0

Rockford Storm Damage Recovery Efforts

ROCKFORD — Clean-up efforts in local neighborhoods are in full swing following tornadoes and severe weather that caused heavy damage.

Fallen trees and other debris can be found in a neighborhood near Mulford Road and Palo Verde Drive in Rockford. 

Omar Stover lives in this subdivision. He recapped the moments he and his family experienced during the inclement weather.

“We saw all the thunder and the lighting. We watched the sky. I stepped outside actually and just looked around. The wind just picked up something vicious, so we got those alerts just like everyone.” said Stover. 

Shortly following the alert, he and his family rushed to the basement where they could hear a loud crash coming from outside.

Once the storm passed, Stover discovered a tree had fallen on his car.

"I had a Cadillac which was on the far right side of my driveway that this tree behind me pretty much plastered on top of it and luckily my other car was in the garage,” said Stover.

Morning Wood Tree Service Company in Rockford was also in the area cleaning up debris and damage.

The company’s owner, Steve Eisman, believes it will be between six to eight weeks before the debris is completely cleared from around Rockford's neighborhoods.

However, he is happy to see the community coming together during a time of need.

"There are people out here that don't even have tree services, but they're just out here trying to help do the community a good thing, trying to help get things cleaned up,” said Eisman.

