A look inside the planned $22 million renovation of The Rockford Register Star building

ROCKFORD — One of Downtown Rockford's most iconic buildings is about to get a major makeover.
Iconic Energy is starting to unveil its plans for The Rockford Register Star building 15 months after buying the it.
The local solar company's CEO Teague Dickey says the Iconic Energy is about 90 days away from kicking off a $22 million renovation that's close to his heart.
"Yes it's old and in disrepair, 93-years-old, but it's important to me being a Rockford person," Dickey said. "I'd rather have this building than some new thing."
Dickey says the full scale renovation to the building won't just house Iconic Energy's offices and inventory, it will also host several businesses.
According to Dickey, multiple businesses are already on board to lease the space including a fine-dining restaurant.
There will also be work done on the outside with Dickey having his sights set on a river walk to highlight Downtown Rockford's beauty.
"We really feel that bringing this amenity to Downtown Rockford, everybody can use it, everyone would love it, everyone can enjoy it," Dickey said. "City Market is across the street and being able to get on the water without getting wet any time of the year would be a great experience for everybody."
The renovation will also include a valet parking service and complimentary EV charging stations.
Dickey didn't have a timetable for the river walk or businesses inside the building to open, saying that what he knows for sure is that major construction work will start within the next three to four months.