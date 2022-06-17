A look at the history and significance of Juneteenth

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- June 19th marks a turning point in American history.
On that day in 1865, thousands of enslaved black people in Texas, learned they were finally free. That moment is now celebrated across the country as, Juneteenth.
Juneteenth marks the commemoration of black independence and celebrates African-American freedom.
"What Juneteenth stands for is reality, America had my ancestors as slaves for 246 years," Rockford's Juneteenth Chairman, Tommy Meeks said.
Even though the emancipation proclamation ended slavery in the United States about two and a half years earlier, there were still Black people in Texas locked and chained by the cuffs of slavery.
"Not a well known holiday amongst all Americans and they need to know the history of African Americans and when we finally stopped slavery," Rockford Resident, George Davis said.
More than a 150 years later, Black people are breaking every chain.
"We are living their dreams," Meeks said.
Making sure people from all backgrounds know the significance behind the Juneteenth holiday.
"Juneteenth should be the holiday that people just literally wake up and realize we come from some strong people, to survive all those years and look at us we're doing pretty good I think," Meeks said.
Tommy Meeks has been organizing the annual celebration since 1990.
"When I found out my grandfather was so into Juneteenth, it just got engrained in me I'm carrying on what he would want me to do I believe," Meeks said.
"It's nice that we have a great celebration here in Rockford and we've had that for years and they've done well with it," Christy Davis said.
Although it's a day of celebration for African American culture and accomplishments, it's a reminder that disparities in the Black community are real.
"It's also important that our young people know that we haven't always been free a lot of the things they take for granted nowadays came from a lot of sufferings and we finally got over that and are doing something for ourselves and we need to continue that always," George Davis said.
"It's up to us to realize their sacrifice is our work to make things better in this country and I know we can do it," Meeks said.
Sunday marks the annual Juneteenth celebration at Sinnissippi Park. The event is for all Americans to celebrate Black history.
There will be live music and local minority owned businesses to shop with.