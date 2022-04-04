A look at electric vehicle infrastructure in Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local lawmakers say it's time to clean up transportation emissions. Could electric vehicles be the answer?
"We are really changing the face of how we transport people," said Rockford State Representative Dave Vella.
"It'll have a ripple effect throughout the automobile industry," said Rockford State Representative Joe Sosnowski.
Across the Stateline, EV infrastructure has ramped up. 13 News asked area lawmakers if they think it'll be enough to reach Governor J.B. Pritzker's goal of getting one million EVs on the road by 2030. Both Rep. Vella and Sosnowski say it's possible only if Illinois stays the course and continues to invest in communities.
When driving, you're either stopping at the pump or at charging stations. But, it's important to consider how those decisions impact the environment in which we live.
"Yes, this is for the environment. Yes, this is our first steps. We have a lot more steps to go," said Rep. Vella. "It's time to clean up our act."
"Obviously, when it comes to emissions, battery cars are much better. But EV cars have batteries that eventually go out and have big batteries that need to be disposed of. So, how do we handle that," asked Rep. Sosnowski.
"We are going to need land, and the space and the chargers," said Road Ranger Vice President of Marketing Ryan Arnold when thinking about what the future of gas stations could look like.
Over 5,000 electric or hybrid vehicles were registered in 2020 in Boone, Ogle and Winnebago Counties, according to Region 1 Planning Council. The Biden Administration set an ambitious goal for 2030: to have 50% of new car sales in the U.S. be electric or hybrid.
"Electric vehicles are the way of the future. We are all going to be driving electric at some point," said Rep. Vella.
Vella says the president's goal is doable in eight years; if the price tag goes down.
"Obviously, the cost of the vehicle. Right now, electric vehicles are still significantly more expensive than gas vehicles. They are obviously more cheaper to operate than gas; but the initial investment is much higher. So, I think gasoline and electric are going coexist for a while," explained Arnold.
Rep. Vella is confident with the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act (REV) automakers will not only flock to the state but take advantage of tax and job training credits when switching to electric.
"We, especially the Belvidere area, have the workers. We have the highway; we have the train; we have the plane. We are centrally located. It's the perfect place. So, that's why this bill is so great for the area," explained Rep. Vella.
Vella expects production to ramp up in the coming years causing the price to dip.
"Look at anything that is released: a TV, a vehicle, some form of technology. Ten years after it's been released, the price is half, if not less. I think barrier to entry is important in anything. That is what is going to deter people or attract people," explained Arnold.
Across the aisle, Rep. Sosnowski says EVs open new doors for suppliers and mechanics, especially with at-home charging installation.
"We are excited to have home grown companies like Rivian out of Bloomington in Illinois. We hope that will spill over," said Rep. Sosnowski as he remains hopeful Illinois will stay competitive and grow automakers. "You see major investments from companies like Ford and Stellantis and also in the technologies that supply that with batteries and those types of suppliers. It will have a ripple effect in the automobile industry."
"From talking to Stellantis myself, they are not only happy about the REV bill, which they are, but they are very happy about Belvidere. Belvidere loves Stellantis," said Rep. Vella. "We are the best place for them to be."
While the future of Stellantis in Belvidere remains a question mark, the company is focused on growth.
A spokesperson saying in part: "While we won't comment on rumor or speculation about the future of any of our facilities, we can say that Stellantis is committed to bringing consumers an electrified future, investing $35 billion through 2025 on electrification and software."
But could opening the door to the electric sector close others?
"It creates an entirely different type of dilemma; where I don't think you are driving to fill up gas at a corner location anymore," said Rep. Sosnowski. "I think that will be a thing of the past, if we go 100% electric in the future. It'll be more 'hey I'm running to the store and I have to get charged up while I am in there shopping for groceries.'"
Local travel center experts say they aren't going anywhere.
"To offer a safe convenient place to fuel: whether that's diesel, electric, gasoline or hydrogen. Whatever the future may hold," explained Arnold. "We are going to adapt to the electric; but it gets back to focusing on the inside. So the reason you stop for a quick charge but also to get something to eat."
When the time comes for travel centers to change their layout, it could come with an influx of energy usage and that could also come at a cost.
"The grants that you can put the new charging stations in. You could team up with a third party that provides charging stations and have them manage the power usage. Do you charge for electric? Is electric going to be free? There is still so many unknown questions," said Arnold.
Planning ahead so drivers don't run into roadblocks in the future.
13 News asked Rep. Vella what could happen to the Illinois gas tax as more drivers switch to electric. Currently the state's sales tax, which is on top of the gas tax, pays for road improvements. Vella says there are conversations in Springfield about finding an alternative funding source in the future.