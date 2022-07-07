A Local Park in Rockford Is Filming A Documentary

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Levings Lake is telling it's story through a documentary called Live At Levings: Past, Present and Future.
Founder of the lakes transformation, Elbert Jordan, used music as a way for lake goers to view it in a more positive light. Jordan, a neighboring resident at Levings Lake knew of the negative feedback about the lake and changed the narrative by starting talent shows for kids and adults that later became a part of the lake's history 35 years later.
The purpose of the documentary is to shine a light on how this lake has changed over the years and how the arts in continuing to impact the community.
The documentary will pay homage to the founder, showcase the beginning of talent shows that brought people to the lake, recognize partners that provide entertainment to the lake and even feature park district members that will talk about the future of the lake.
Producer of 815 Capital Group, Matt Simpson, says, being apart of this experience is a full circle moment for him.
I came up coming to Levings watching some the best in our neighborhood perform and then I had the opportunity to work with the park district at one point and now have the opportunity to help program the entertainment."
One major take away from this documentary is to emphasize that the south side of Rockford is not as scary as some may say, but a place of peace and beauty.
Superintendent of Rockford Park District agreed.
"What we want people to understand is that this is beauty, the south side of Rockford is a beautiful place to be, what we do here, all walks of live come though here."
The 12 minute documentary can be viewed on live on the Levings Facebook page and 18- Capitals Youtube page.