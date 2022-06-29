A League of Their Own 30th Celebration Night at Rockford City Market July 1

ROCKFORD - The International Women's Baseball Center has a two-day celebration highlighting the Rockford Peaches and 30 years since the famous movie premiered.
One of the many festivities over the weekend is at Rockford City Market on Friday night.
The "League of Their Own 30th Celebration Night" at the market will have vendors with peach themed and inspired goods.
They will also have representatives from the International Women's Baseball Center with Rockford Peaches' items.
"We use the history, we bring it out, we show it to people, we include girls in it and we use the history to build the future, so it's extremely important," said Kat Williams, the president of the organization.
The Midway Village Museum will also be at the celebration to teach attendees about the history of the Rockford Peaches.
"We will have a curator on staff who's pretty well versed in the history of the Peaches to help explain what happened there. Part of our traveling exhibit will be there, some of the information will also be on display at City Market," said Luke Fredrickson, the Marketing Director of Midway Village Museum.
The free event at Rockford City Market is from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the City Market Pavilion and indoor market.