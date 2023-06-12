A Juneteenth celebration is being held this weekend in Rock County by the YWCA and the Elite Ladies of Beloit

ROCKFORD— Rock County's YWCA is hosting a Juneteenth celebration in partnership with the Elite Ladies of Beloit.
The 2023 Juneteenth Celebration will be held at Telfer Park (2101 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI 53511) on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 12:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.
The event offers food, local vendors, music, and free books for kids. The keynote speaker is Dr. Rick Daniels, Ed. D. He is the Director of Institutional Equity and Inclusion at Oakton College.
More information about the event is available on the YWCA website.