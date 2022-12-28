A holiday travel nightmare

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Water level
fluctuations may also occur with little advanced notice.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...Forecasting river stage during an ice jam is
inherently difficult. The river is expected to remain steady
below flood stage at 8.6 feet. However, the river may fall
below 8.5 feet as early as tomorrow, December 29, 2022.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to hold steady near 8.5 feet
until further notice.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A holiday travel nightmare

One mother from Poplar Grove planned the trip of a lifetime for her two daughters, herself and her husband. Planned for over a year, she never imagined her Christmas vacation to be canceled completely. 

"Here we we're on the 23rd canceled, thinking okay, by the 26th, it should've been figured out...we're passed storms, now we're finding out the issues were a lot more than just weather", said Dianna Killmer. 

With her flight out of Chicago O'Hare International Airport, her flight to Florida for Disney World was one of the thousands of flights canceled by Southwest Airlines. Her flight was not only canceled and rebooked once, but multiple times, spanning from December 22nd to December 26th, ultimately messing with her lodging, food, and park opportunities at Disney World. 

"We are not travelers by any means. This was the first time that my girls were going on a flight, the first time in Walt Disney World," said Killmer.

"Many people said "be prepared for some things to happen", so we kind of were...but never to this extent".

Southwest did thankfully grant Kilmer a full cash refund, however, that is not the case for several. Southwest Airlines is handling each flight situation by a case by case basis. 

"In between the tears, there's just so much thankfulness on our end that we know it could've been a lot worse," said Kilmer. 

"My hearts and thoughts and prayers do go out to those that this has really affected, nobody wants to end their year like this or spend a holiday like this". 