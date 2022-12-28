A holiday travel nightmare

One mother from Poplar Grove planned the trip of a lifetime for her two daughters, herself and her husband. Planned for over a year, she never imagined her Christmas vacation to be canceled completely.
"Here we we're on the 23rd canceled, thinking okay, by the 26th, it should've been figured out...we're passed storms, now we're finding out the issues were a lot more than just weather", said Dianna Killmer.
With her flight out of Chicago O'Hare International Airport, her flight to Florida for Disney World was one of the thousands of flights canceled by Southwest Airlines. Her flight was not only canceled and rebooked once, but multiple times, spanning from December 22nd to December 26th, ultimately messing with her lodging, food, and park opportunities at Disney World.
"We are not travelers by any means. This was the first time that my girls were going on a flight, the first time in Walt Disney World," said Killmer.
"Many people said "be prepared for some things to happen", so we kind of were...but never to this extent".
Southwest did thankfully grant Kilmer a full cash refund, however, that is not the case for several. Southwest Airlines is handling each flight situation by a case by case basis.
"In between the tears, there's just so much thankfulness on our end that we know it could've been a lot worse," said Kilmer.
"My hearts and thoughts and prayers do go out to those that this has really affected, nobody wants to end their year like this or spend a holiday like this".