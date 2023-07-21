A first look at RPS 205 weapon scanner installations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Five Rockford Public School (RPS) District 205 high schools will have new weapon detectors for this coming school year in an effort to cut down in weapons entering campuses.

13 WREX got an exclusive look at these scanners and their installations.

"We know metal detectors weren't quite the right route to go because students might be staying outside for a while to try to get through, where [now] we can just walk through at a natural pace through a system like this," Chief Information Officer for RPS 205 Jason Barthel said.

"We've heard a lot from the community and we're hoping that this will help ease that concern because students are coming to a safer environment."

The district is investing $2.5 million to get these scanners in place, with multiple scanning lanes in each building meant for discreet, and fast-paced scans.

The scanners will look for weapons of all kinds, including guns, knives, some explosives, and even something as simple as a screwdriver.

The district will be leasing the scanners from Evolv Technology, a third party company that created the weapon scanners.

With a dual lane scanner, it will have the capability to scan 3,600 people per hour. This is just for one entrance.

"There's been a lot of investment in technology for aviation security in the airports with the TSA," the Co-Founder for Evolv Technologies, Anil Chitkara said.

"There hasn't been that amount of investment and technology focus on the places we are every day, in the schools, in the hospitals, in the workplaces, or the museums."

The five schools include East High, Guilford High, Jefferson, Auburn, and Roosevelt.

Each school will have between two to five scanners ranging from single to dual lanes, according to volume of traffic.

Parents have different opinions on the scanners, with some believing this is a great addition in preventing violence or gun violence.

Others however, believe the students seeing scanners like this may instill fear, or subtract from the appearance of a learning environment.

Overall, the district believes this implementation is set to be seamless, with plans in place to cover the scanners with school logos.

In addition, the speedy process will enable students to not have to remove belongings from their pockets and two security officers will be present in each entrance to aid the safety check.

"I can see from safety measures, wanting to be as safe as possible," said Auburn High School parent Bo Chaney, who's son is an incoming Senior.

"On the other hand, I could see how students or parents have mixed feelings about it because of the way it looks."

The district plans on hosting community nights before the start of the school year so that parents and students can get an inside look of the scanners.

The scanners are set to be fully functioning by the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

During this year, there could potentially be talks of utilizing these in the future in middle schools and elementary schools, depending on the success of the ones utilized in the high schools.

If you'd like to learn more about these scanners, you may find more information on the RPS 205 website, or the evolv technologies website.