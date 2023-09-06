A dozen businesses failed alcohol compliance checks in Belvidere

BELVIDERE — A dozen businesses failing alcohol compliance checks in Belvidere have alarmed officials that there may be an issue with underage sales of alcohol.

The compliance checks are made possible through the Boone County Drug Prevention Coalition in partnership with the Boone County Health Department and the Belvidere Police Department.

This round of compliance checks included businesses only in the City of Belvidere. According to the Boone County Drug Prevention Coalition, twenty-seven businesses got tested. Twelve of these failed. Trained underage persons entered bars and restaurants in the area to attempt to buy an alcoholic beverage.

"It showed us we have a compliance issue. We have an issue now with possible avenues for youth to obtain alcohol more easily,” said Alyssa Rothmaler, Program Director.

According to the coalition, Program Director Alyssa Rothmaler, last year, alcohol use among minors sat between 27 and 34 percent. In the past 30 days, the non-profit says that number is about 20 percent.

"You’re introducing toxins and other things that you probably shouldn't into your body at an earlier age,” said Rothmaler.

Police Chief Shane Woody says there are solutions businesses can take now.

"I know some have gone to the extreme to say if you look under 35, we ask for ID. It is not just enough to ask for ID. You have to know what you’re looking at and be able to calculate a person is under the age of 21,” said Woody, Belvidere Chief Of Police.

Laurie Wagner, Owner of Wild Cherries restaurant in Belvidere, explained what her employees do to ensure underage sales don't occur.

"I tell all my employees to download an app called We Card. For anybody who's asking for an alcoholic beverage, the server presents the app on their phone. It simply scans the back of the ID and lets you know if you’re good for tobacco and alcohol sales,” said Wagner.

According to the Boone County Drug Prevention Coalition, the businesses that failed will remain confidential at this time.