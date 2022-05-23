A donated Rockford building will soon be housed by a local non-profit to help minority and women entrepreneurs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A vacant building in Rockford will soon be home to a local non-profit. The donated space will be turned into a Minority and Women Owned Business Accelerator for the organization "Think Big," which promotes minority entrepreneurship.
SupplyCore Inc. and Joseph James Partners CEO and President Peter Provenzano, along with his wife Heather, donated the 20,000 square foot building at 1311 N. Main Street to the City of Rockford.
The Provenzano's said they wanted the building to be put to good use and minorities teaching minorities how to excel in the business world made perfect sense.
The city will foot the bill for interior building renovations and are expected pay $250,000 for the next five years to help Think Big operate.
"We are committed to removing barriers that prevent the minority community from business growth and development," said Think Big Co-Founder Sheila Hill. 'This facility will offer opportunities for small businesses, retail, financial empowerment, incubator space and events that create a sense of belonging for our minority business community."
But the city already has programs in place, like BUSINESSFirst, to help start-up entrepreneurs get on the right foot. So why are minority business owners still facing challenges and what do they need to help fill the gaps?
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says what sets Think Big apart is the resources to sustain businesses and help them reach their full potential.
"It creates a one-stop-shop where not only will they be able to get the education and the knowledge that they need to start and expand their businesses, but those brand new retailers, there will also be retail space that they can sell their goods here," said Mayor McNamara. "To be able to start off small, really test the market, see what works, see how things are going and then expand is really a wise way to do it."
McNamara hopes a variety of minority entrepreneurs take notice at this new resource and take a leap in Rockford because they feel welcomed and supported.
Ripe Life Juice Co. Owner Jamar Luster says he had trouble when trying to open his first brick and mortar. He said it was difficult gaining access to all the different agencies needed to get proper licenses.
He hopes Think Bi will provide all the right tools and education so the next set of business owners can easily learn how to get grants, how to keep with changes in policy and technology and how to grow to meet the changing needs of communities.
"I do feel as though there needs to be a way for the minority community to be more of an active voice inside the inner city and its involvement with the business community," said Luster when explaining what can be improved to help minority businesses thrive.
Hill says it's a goal for Think Big to be leasing the space at 1311 N. Main Street by January of 2023.