A brief history of Barber Colman

ROCKFORD — Barber Colman is one of Rockford's most historic sites with lots of history both good and bad.

Before Monday's pivotal vote on a $420 million redevelopment of the site, here's a breakdown of the industrial powerhouse's origin, decline and how the building has sat empty despite several attempts by the city in recent years.

Big Beginnings: The Barber Colman company didn't take long to burst on the scene when it came to Rockford in the early 1900s. The company was responsible for several innovations in the textile business including a hand knotter and warp tying machine.

The company saw major strides and growth both internationally and in the Stateline. Along with multiple factories oversees, Barber Colman developed more facilities in Loves Park in the 1950s. At it's height, Barber Colman had 150 locations and employed thousands of people.

The company was sold off after Walter Colman (son of the company's founder, Howard Colman) passed away in 1983.

Post Colman ownership: The name changed, but work was still moving along at Rockford's South Main campus for nearly another two decades after the sale.

Reed-Chatwood bought the property and kept operations going for several years. As the company struggled in the 1990s, it leased out space for offices, but eventually, Reed-Chatwood put the building up for sale which Rockford bought in 2002.

Empty Buildings and Rock Valley College: The past two decades are what most people in Rockford are most familiar with when it comes to the Barber Colman site. The blighted buildings have stood out to fifth ward residents and anyone driving down South Main.

Since buying the buildings, Rockford has looked for the next business or opportunity for the site, at times spending more money to maintain the site or remove asbestos.

The most high-profile project came when Rock Valley College was looking for a place to build its Advanced Technology Center. The community college believed Barber Colman presented the opportunity they were looking for, and city leaders jumped at the chance bring educational and easy paths towards employment to an underserved part of the city.

What sounded like a match made in heaven slowly started to dissolve. RVC leaders soured on the project timeline and the cost to redevelop the site. After several months of back and forth, RVC backed away from the deal, sparking outrage from city leaders including Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

RVC ended up building the advanced technology center in Belvidere instead of Rockford and many thought Barber Colman's best chance at redevelopment slipped through the cracks.

Colman Yards Proposal: Two years after RVC pulled out of Barber Colman, there was new, promising movement at the site.

In October of 2021, Rockford sold the company to J Jeffers, the Milwaukee developer who has planned a $420 million redevelopment of the site.

The past two years have seen multiple delays as the company finalized its development plans and make sure the pricing was correct as the industry and supply chain saw massive changes in the wake of COVID-19.

If aldermen approve the company's plan, at least $170 million would specifically renovate all the historic buildings on the property. The remaining $250 million would largely be new construction and heavily skew towards housing.