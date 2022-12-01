92 pounds of marijuana seized during investigation of Rockford home

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A Rockford man was arrested in his home Wednesday after the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department received multiple tips about a subject dealing narcotics in the area.
While investigating the tips, police identified Alberto Miranda as a suspect.
On Wednesday, November 30, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Police Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road.
Alberto Miranda was arrested.
When authorities searched Miranda's home, they found a loaded handgun without a serial number.
About 42,000 grams (92.5 pounds) of cannabis, 30 grams of cocaine, and 10 grams of fentanyl were also found.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Alberto Miranda, 24, Rockford
1 count- possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl
1 count- possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine
1 count- delivering 1 to 15 grams of cocaine
1 count- possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of cannabis
1 count-possession of a firearm without a FOID
1 count- possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number