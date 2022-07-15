9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline use starts tomorrow

As of Saturday, July 16, people can now call, text, or chat using 9-8-8 if they are experiencing thoughts of suicide, a mental health crisis, a substance use emergency, or other kinds of mental distress.
The 988 number can also be used for people to call about a loved one who may need crisis support.
In 2020, Congress enabled the new 988 number to operate through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's network of over 200 locally operated and funded crisis centers across the U.S.
The original number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline of 1-800-273-8255 will continue to work in alongside the easier-to-remember 988.
More than 2.1 million callers used the 800-number in 2020.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the country.
“Thanks to the many incredible counselors answering the call to serve those in crisis, the expanded 988 Lifeline number will help save many lives,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“To any Illinois resident who might be struggling, know that you are not alone. We are here to support you. You can receive help by dialing or texting 988.”
In addition to federal funding, Governor Pritzker has planned to bolster Illinois' statewide 988 Crisis Response Call Center with a $15 million state budget investment.