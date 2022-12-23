89 post offices closed as massive winter storm disrupts last-minute holiday deliveries

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 7.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate over the next few days,
though it is currently on a downward trend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, West winds gusting to 45
mph, blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 25 below zero expected. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, west winds gusting 35 to 40 mph and blowing snow
expected, and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this
morning to noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibility, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 to 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Both UPS and FedEx are warning that the winter storm hitting large swaths of the United States is disrupting operations in the final delivery days before Christmas.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

If you're hoping that your last-minute Christmas gift will arrive on time, you may be out of luck.

Amazon, the US Postal Service, UPS and FedEx are all warning that the winter storm hitting large swaths of the United States is disrupting operations in the final delivery days before Christmas.

"FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at our Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to severe winter weather that has been moving across the United States," the company said in a statement Friday morning. "FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability."

FedEx told US customers that packages expected to be delivered Friday or Saturday could be delayed. UPS said its delays may be somewhat more localized.

"Significant weather events across several regions of the U.S. are impacting the UPS Air and Ground network, including UPS hubs in Louisville, Kentucky and Rockford, Illinois," said UPS. "As a result, some delivery and pickup services in these areas will be affected."

The US Postal Service said that 89 post offices have been temporarily closed by the storm, with 53 in South Dakota, 20 in North Dakota, as well as six in Nebraska and five each in Minnesota and Iowa. It did ask that customers clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes in order to help letter carrier make deliveries.

Amazon also said it is closing some facilities due to the storm. It said employees at the facilities would be paid for the canceled shifts.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we've temporarily closed some of our sites in the impacted areas," said Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait. "We'll continue monitoring weather patterns and will reopen sites and resume operations when it's safe to do so."

The storm has also impacted passenger flight and other forms of transportation in the busy week for holiday travel. Tracking service FlightAware showed more than 3,000 passenger flights to, from or within the United State scheduled for Friday had already been canceled before 8 am ET.

