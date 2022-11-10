815HORTS, Sundance Short Film Tour makes stop in Rockford on December 10

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Pop the popcorn and dim the lights. 815HORTS, a new film showcase that spotlights the great work of the region's creative and filmmaking community, is set to begin on Saturday, December 10 at 5:00 p.m.
The inaugural 815HORTS event will take place at the Rockford Public Library (RPL) Nordlof Center, where the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour will also be screened at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
In addition to the 815HORTS + 2022 Sundance Short Film Tour screenings in J.R. Sullivan Theater, the evening's festivities will include a "5HORT Break" in the RPL Nordlof Center lobby, where snacks (from Octane RKFD) and beverages (from District Bar & Grill) will be available for purchase.
Music will be provided by DJ Vic Monsta during the event, after which guests are encouraged to head to Octane RKFD (next door to the north) for a "5HORT After-Party."
“The City of Rockford is excited to partner with Plus Seven Company to launch 815HORTS and host a Sundance screening in the community to feature talented, creative artists,” said Tom McNamara, mayor of the City of Rockford.
“This event highlights the burgeoning film industry within the Rockford Region and contributes to the already diverse cultural opportunities available.”
Since last month's Call for 5HORTS, more than 10 short films have been submitted to 815HORTS for consideration by a three-person jury that features Dena Altamore (founder, SoundLight Entertainment), Don Hatton (co-founder, Dashford Media, and founder, Rockford Film Office) and Josiah Sjöström (founder, City Stage Studios).
Submissions are still being accepted through Friday, November 11, while 815HORTS film selections will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
"This event is an excellent opportunity to highlight filmmakers in the Rockford area and further our expanding and impressive arts community," Hatton said.
General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students with I.D. (under 17 requires adult supervision, no kids under 6) and may be purchased online.
The box office and lobby doors open at 4:00 p.m. on event day, though attendees are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time online.
A portion of net proceeds will go towards the Rockford Public Library Foundation.