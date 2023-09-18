815 Day Kindness Project reports encouraging numbers of involvement

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Rockford 815 Day, held August 15, a new initiative emerged as part of the festivities.

"815 Acts of Kindness" were placed on boards throughout the city and encouraged community members to "give back."

According to Miracle Mile Rockford, a business district association, 27 businesses all across Rockford participated by posting Kindness cards for pick-up.

12 of the 17 businesses also accepted donations to benefit the Rockford Rescue Mission.

Using the social media hashtag #BeKind815, the association gathered some heartwarming actions from the day:

14,292 spoons, 12,683 spoons, 11,254 plates, and 3,535 other tableware items were donated to the Rockford Rescue Mission

815 Thank-You notes were handed out to people in the community by Marcia Rigney and family

An anonymous community member left $8.15 in envelopes with cashiers at numerous businesses to bless someone when they came in to pay

Mayor Tom McNamara handed out cold water bottles to people on the bike path

13 WREX's reporting on August 17 talked with event organizers who hope to see the event continue in coming years.

As the event's Facebook page reads, "Let's all brighten people's day and surprise others with small acts of kindness which will have a big impact on our community."