815 Day kindness initiative brings positive results to the community

ROCKFORD — A new addition to Rockford 815 Day brought a little more kindness to the Stateline this year.

List: Rockford, 815 Day Specials Participants may have their Rockford Day offerings featured on the Rockford Day Facebook and…

815 acts of kindness were placed on boards throughout the city, encouraging community members to give back for the occasion.

Some of these acts of kindness included things such as calling a loved one to handing out items to fellow community members.

And the initiative, a success to event organizers.

"We don't really have a good way of measuring it but just by what I've seen on Facebook and just talking to the community I feel like we've done 8,150. It's been amazing," Paula Olson said.

And as for the future of the project, Olson said it does look promising based on the results they saw Tuesday.

"I would like to see it continue. Traditionally it's been kind of a shopping day where what stores have deals for $8.15 but this was just a whole community wide thing," Olson said.

Participate in Rockford Day, by sharing 815 random acts of kindness ROCKFORD — The citywide celebration of Rockford day, otherwise known as 815 day is on Tuesda…