815 Ale Fest brings local breweries out to support youth sports

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A local beer festival made a comeback Saturday after being postponed due to COVID-19.
The annual 815 Ale Festival returned to the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park Saturday.
Dozens of breweries from across the area, including the Prairie Street Brewhouse, Lena Brewing, and Urban Forest Brewing, set up shop for the community to try various beers and snacks available in the Stateline.
Proceeds from the event are going to support youth soccer programs at the Rockford Park District.
Katy Chadwick, Midwest Family Brand Manager, says hundreds of people were out supporting a good cause.
"You want to put on a good event, but you like to do something good on the back end of that," Chadwick says. "When you you have close to 600 people coming here, buying tickets today that comes back to youth soccer, that's what it's all about. A fun day to help out kids."
The event is normally held in January, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Saturday was the first time the event was held since January 2020.