81-year-old woman in stable condition after car accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Saturday, September 16 around 3:20 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the area of Mulford Road and Carriage Green way for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The Rockford Police Department advised the public to be hesitant of the S. Mulford Rd and Carriage Green Way area in a tweet.

Police were on the scene responding to a traffic accident with injuries. All lanes of traffic were blocked until the investigation completed.

A car driven by an 81-year-old woman turned on Mulford Road and was hit by a car driven by a 19-year-old male.

The woman was ejected from her car and was taken to a local hospital.

She was seriously injured, but is currently in stable condition.

The teenage male was also taken to the hospital, treated, and released