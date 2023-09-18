81-year-old woman in stable condition after car accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Saturday, September 16 around 3:20 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the area of Mulford Road and Carriage Green way for reports of a two-vehicle crash.
The Rockford Police Department advised the public to be hesitant of the S. Mulford Rd and Carriage Green Way area in a tweet.
Officers are on scene of a traffic accident with injuries at S. Mulford Rd and Carriage Green Way. All lanes of traffic are blocked until the investigation is complete. Please plan driving routes accordingly.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 16, 2023
Police were on the scene responding to a traffic accident with injuries. All lanes of traffic were blocked until the investigation completed.
A car driven by an 81-year-old woman turned on Mulford Road and was hit by a car driven by a 19-year-old male.
The woman was ejected from her car and was taken to a local hospital.
She was seriously injured, but is currently in stable condition.
The teenage male was also taken to the hospital, treated, and released