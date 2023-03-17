8 people forced out of Rockford apartment building due to fire

ROCKFORD — Six adults and two children are displaced Friday after a second-floor apartment caught fire Friday afternoon.
A fire at a 4-unit apartment building located in the 1500 block of 15th Avenue was reported to the Rockford Fire Department at 12:10 p.m. on Friday.
Fire crews arrived on scene within three minutes and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor apartment until.
Firefighters managed to control the fire in less than 45 minutes, which contained the fire to one apartment unit.
The building has been condemned as a result of the fire damage, estimated to be a loss of $40,000.
The Rockford Fire Department fire investigator is determining the cause of the fire at this time.
The American Red Cross is helping eight displaced residents.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters has been reported.