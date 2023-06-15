8 Graduates from 'Getting Ahead in a Just-Getting-By World' workshop improve their lives

ROCKFORD, Ill. — In partnership with the Northern Illinois Regional Affordable Community Housing (NiReACH), One Body Collaboratives has graduated a class of eight participants in the "Getting Ahead in a Just-Getting-By World" curriculum.
The 10-session group workshop helps participants create stability and build resources to improve their lives.
The program guides participants through the process of assessing their own situations and teaches them how to develop tools and skills in a move to greater self-sufficiency.
Getting Ahead participants graduate with their own plan for a sustainable life, building health relationships with others, setting short and long-term goals, and developing a step-by-step plan to achieve those goals.
The graduates from NiReACH by the numbers:
13% noted an increase in income
13% had a decrease in debt
38% noted an increase in education
13% indicated a decrease in the need for benefits
- 88% indicated they made progress on the goal
areas they set at the beginning of the classes
- 100% identified additional tools or resources to support them in reaching their goals
- 100% would recommend the class to others
Getting Ahead is part of a larger community-wide Bridges Out Of Poverty Rockford Region initiative. The mission is to use a comprehensive approach to reducing poverty in the community.
One Body Collaboratives provides the backbone structure and support for these classes and also track all Getting Ahead participants over the course of two years to measure the results of the program.
For more information on Getting Ahead Classes, click here.