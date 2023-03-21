 Skip to main content
7th annual National Ag Day celebrates farming contributions, recognized by White House

  • Updated
  • 0
national ag day 50 years logo

WASHINGTON, D.C — President Joe Biden has proclaimed March 21 as National Ag Day.

2023 marks the seventh year that the White House has publicly recognized National Ag Day as a tribute to the contributions of America's farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses.

National Ag Day 2023

Biden made a proclamation on the White House's website that highlights the spirit across the nation's agricultural communities. 

The statement describes the many challenges farmers face and the administration's commitment to fighting for farms and farm workers.

Amy Bradford, Chair of the Board for the Agriculture Council of America, said of the proclamation, "It reminds everyone that the safe, affordable, abundant and nutritious food that they depend on every day comes to them thanks to the hard work and resilience of 2 million American farmers and ranchers.”

