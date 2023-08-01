 Skip to main content
70 year old man dies in Machesney Park construction accident

A 70 year-old man is dead after a concrete sewer pipe fell onto him according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff Department.

The Department says deputies responded to the 4000 block of Steele Drive in Machesney Park for a report of a medical emergency at a construction site around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.  

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department also responded and took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The incident is currently under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. 

