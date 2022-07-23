7 year old uses lemonade stand raising money for fathers cancer treatments.

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- A 7-year-old girl opens a lemonade stand raising money for fathers' cancer treatments.
Rockford Residence Joe Southerland was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. His daughter Charlie put together a lemonade stand to raise money for his treatments. To their surprise, the community came out and supported them in a big way.
"Because that was the first thing that got on my mind to help my dad pay for his Kemo therapy," said Charlie.
To the families' surprise people from all around Rockford came to support them. Charleigh's mom Melissa says this is more than she could've ever imagined. All thanks to one online comment.
"I said if my daughter were to do a lemonade stand would you show up, and they all reached out saying can you please just send us information and will come by and they have. They've shown up and shown out. The Police, Rockford Fire Department, Ems. She’s going to remember this forever,” said Melissa.
The family has set a goal of $100,000 for Joe's treatment.
"It's tough we don't know; we don't know what's next. We don't know why money makes or breaks who lives or dies either and that's a big part of it our system is broken," said Melissa.
Charleigh, however, remains positive doing everything she can to support her dad just like he's always supported her.
"Because when I'm sad he says happy things to me and I smile,” said Charleigh.
Charleigh plans on opening her stand again next Saturday. To stay up to date on joe's journey follow Mel South 123 on Instagram.