7 Lee, Winnebago County human services organizations to receive over $1.1 million in grants

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Human Services and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Friday over $14 million in grant awards to human services providers throughout the state.
The grants are designed to help social service providers address infrastructure needs like physical construction and accessibility.
"Thanks to our Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, I am proud to announce that we are awarding more than $14 million to 70 human services organizations from 24 counties up and down the state to address much-needed infrastructure improvements,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Supporting these providers is an integral part of my FY24 budget proposal, which calls for the highest-ever statewide commitments to early childhood, developmental disability, mental health, substance use, and homeless prevention services. Thousands of lives will benefit from this investment.”
“When people need help, human service providers are there to answer the call and provide resources and care,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
“These grants will ensure that this great work is delivered at its best by strengthening and addressing infrastructure needs. Thank you, Governor Pritzker, IDHS, and DCEO for making these grants possible and always putting the wellbeing of Illinoisans first.”
Illinois received more than 450 applications from various human services providers throughout the state, prioritizing disproportionately-impacted areas, the expansion of human services, and to address fire prevention and mitigation.
"Human service providers are essential to ensuring the health and well-being of all Illinoisans," said State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley).
"These much-needed grants will have a transformative impact in communities all over the state through an increase in services and accessibility. An investment in our residents is an investment in the future of our state.”
“The commitments announced today will strengthen the IDHS partners who keep our communities vibrant,” said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services.
“We are grateful to Governor Pritzker, our colleagues at DCEO, and to every organization who applied for this unprecedented funding. Today’s awards demonstrate our commitment to building up the community-based organizations that are making a difference every day for communities in need.”
"The DCEO team is proud to work with IDHS on this unprecedented job-creating partnership,” said Kristin A. Richards, Director, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
“We’re thrilled to help social service non-profits build and grow -- whether by installing new building ramps and sprinklers, repairing elevators and bathrooms, or furnishing other long-needed improvements. These grants will expand the reach and deepen the impact of key community resources across Illinois.”
Along the Stateline, seven different organizations were awarded grants in Lee and Winnebago counties.
Lee County - $248,624 total
- Kreider Services, Inc.
Winnebago County - $947,471 total
- Blackhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America - $148,000
- Boys & Girls Club of Rockford - $246,458
- Milestone, Inc. - $160,130
- Regional Access & Mobilization Project, Inc. - $204,209
- Supported Housing Management Corporation - $99,631
- Youth Services Network - $89,043