6th Annual Soar Awards to celebrate gospel music’s biggest artists in Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford community can celebrate gospel music’s biggest artists at the 6th annual Soar Awards.
Organizers say it's the second largest gospel awards event to be held in downtown Rockford.
Big gospel stars like The Clark Sisters and KeKe Wyatt will be taking the stage.
The Soar awards not only celebrates big artists, but creates a platform to showcase emerging new artists.
"The arts are some of the things our youth, our children people in this city look forward to. It's therapeutic it's something they want to achieve in their ladder days and career and life, so I think to show them to get a taste of that here I think that's amazing," Soar Radio CEO, Justin Francis said.
The evening will honor songwriter, record producer and artist Donald Lawrence; multi-award-winning performer Jekalyn Carr; and award-winning singer and songwriter Kierra Sheard.
The Soar Awards take place Monday. March 6th at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are still available here.