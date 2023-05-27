6th Annual Miracle Mile fundraiser returns honoring veterans ahead of Memorial Day

LOVES PARK — Miracle Mile annual fundraiser gives the community a final chance to cruise the Rockford Speed Way track.
In addition to allowing people to drive laps around the track, there was also a burnout competition.
The Miracle Mile is an organization that supports local businesses in the Rockford area.
David Palmer, Professional Motor Sports Announcer, believes this year's fundraiser is more significant than years prior, allowing the community to say goodbye to a local Treasure.
"The Deery family has taken care of the Rockford Speedway and served the Rockford area for as many years as I can remember. It will be sad to see it go, but it's a sign of the times. We must move forward. We would be amidst if we didn't thank the Deery family and all the staff that has brought us so many memories here,” said Palmer.
The Rockford Speedway is set to close at the end of the season in October.
Once the burnout competition concluded, a procession of vehicles made their way to Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in Rockford. This is where the Miracle Mile annual Car show took place.
Miracle Mile Rockford, Executive Director, Paula Olson says the show isn't just a way to bring the community together but to celebrate our veterans during memorial day weekend.
“We love our veterans. We always enjoy showcasing them at our event, and giving them an opportunity to talk to the public about some of their experiences,” said Olson.
Olson is talking about veterans like Mitch Mullins who served in the Vietnam War during 1966 and 1967.
Mullins was instrumental in the creation of a Vietnam War memorial on display at the Car Show, honoring the soldiers who lost their lives.
As Memorial Day approaches he wants the community to remember to pay respects to those fallen.
"It's about the ones who paid the ultimate price for us. We wanted to put something out there to let them know that Freedom isn't free it cost a lot,” said Mullins.
More than 300 vehicles were featured in this year's car show.
The money raised from the event will go towards a security camera program, a beautification project, and other initiatives to support businesses within the miracle mile.