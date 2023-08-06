6th annual Female Energy highlights over 70 women-owned businesses

ROCKFORD — The 6th annual Female Energy showcases over 70 women-owned businesses in the Stateline.

The vendor fair and marketplace create a community for women and networking opportunities. Alexandra Johnson, Owner of Moonlight by Alexandra, is excited to be around like-minded individuals.

"It's nice to look around and see so many amazing women who do their thing and work so hard,” said Alexandra Johnson, Owner of Moonlight By Alexandra.

"Women are brought up, thinking they can't do certain things or they shouldn't stand up for themselves. I feel like this brings empowerment to the community,” said Alexandra Monsalve, Owner of Queen Of Swords Divination.

Female energy is open to every type of business, including clothing, bakers, artists, and more, with more vendors joining each year.

Olubisi Ajetunmobi, a vendor at Female Energy, understands that many challenges come with being a women entrepreneur. However, she wants to inspire future women in business to persevere.

"I think it is difficult to be taken seriously. Because your selling candles, or your selling earrings. Sometimes people don't take those things seriously. It’s all about making sure you stay firm and remember why you started,” said Ajetunmobi, Owner of Ileayo Shop.

Female Energy is organized each year by Evangelina Jimenez.